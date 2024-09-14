Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from Sept 16 to…

'Vinesh Phogat didn't want to...': Lawyer Harish Salve on wrestler's Paris Olympics medal saga

PM Modi welcomes baby calf at his residence, names it 'Deepjyoti': Know what it means

Lucknow: Section 163 imposed in UP capital till this date, reason is...

Longest railway station name in India has 57 letters, it is located in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from Sept 16 to…

Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from Sept 16 to…

'Vinesh Phogat didn't want to...': Lawyer Harish Salve on wrestler's Paris Olympics medal saga

'Vinesh Phogat didn't want to...': Lawyer Harish Salve on wrestler's Paris Olympics medal saga

Longest railway station name in India has 57 letters, it is located in…

Longest railway station name in India has 57 letters, it is located in…

Health benefits of eating chia seeds in morning

Health benefits of eating chia seeds in morning

10 mesmerising star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

10 mesmerising star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

6 fastest birds in the world

6 fastest birds in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी प�ढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from Sept 16 to…

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from Sept 16 to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18.

The order was issued by an official notification on Friday.

This decision follows requests from Muslim MLAs and organisations, who planned to hold Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion ceremonies. 

The notification stated, "Among the 24 public holidays notified by the State Government, the Eid-e-Milad holiday is indicated on Monday, September 16, 2024. Eid-e-Milad, a religious festival of Muslims, is widely celebrated by the Muslim community on a large scale. A procession program is organised on this occasion. On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, since there is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise the procession program on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024. Therefore, the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 instead of Monday, September 16, 2024."

The notification also mentioned that outside Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburbs, district collectors will decide whether to maintain the holiday on September 16 or reschedule it to September 18, based on local procession plans.

The change was made as per the notification to "maintain peace and social harmony" between the two communities during these overlapping festivals.

Eid-e-Milad marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad Muslims across the world participate in processions during the celebration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Meet IAS Mohammad Ali Shibab, who lived in orphanage 10 years, worked as a clerk, and cracked UPSC at a young age of...

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Engineering Excellence: An In-Depth Conversation with Swetha Singiri

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement