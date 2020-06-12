Maharashtra govt rejects rumours claiming reimposition of COVID-19 lockdown in state

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday clarified that the lockdown in the state will not be extended and also appealed people to avoid crowding in order to halt the spread of coronavirus.

At present, the lockdown is imposed in the state till June 30.

"The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care," the Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

The statement from the CMO came after several reports surfaced that the government may further extend lockdown in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that lockdown could be re-imposed again if the relaxations to the COVI-19 lockdown turns out to be risky.

"If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown," said a tweet from Maharashtra CMO.

"The Govt is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona," the CMO said in another tweet.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 97,648 positive cases of infection and nearly 3,600 deaths. As many as 3,607 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)