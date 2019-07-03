Maharashtra Govt orders high level probe into the Tiware dam breach in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra water resources minister Girish Mahajan has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach in the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district following heavy rainfall. This led to the death of at least 6 people with around twenty people missing. Seven down-stream villages have been flooded and at least 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. The capacity of the dam is 0.08 TMC.

Mahajan told DNA,'' Tiware dam comes under not my department but under the department of water conservation. Villagers had complained about cracks in the dam which was recently repaired. A probe has been ordered and it will be done by the Chief Engineer.'' He admitted that it is a serious matter that despite repairs how the dam breached causing a flood-like situation in seven villages.Mahajan said he is leaving for the site to take stock of the situation.

Already the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is at the spot, which is approximately 275 kilometres from Mumbai, to carry out search and rescue operations. Additional rescue teams consisting of government officials, police and volunteers are also working at the site. Around 60 rescue workers are currently looking to rescue the remaining villagers who got washed away in the water.