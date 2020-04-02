Maharashtra govt launches 'MahaKavach' app to track quarantined coronavirus patients, contacts tracing

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday launched an application called 'MahaKavach' which will help in contact tracing and tracking quarantined COVID-19 patients.

the National Health Authority, the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Nashik District Innovation Council, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Digital Impact Square (A TCS Foundation initiative), and the Kumbathom Foundation have jointly contributed to the making of the app.

The app encompasses two major methods to contain the pandemic from spreading-contact tracing and quarantine tracking. The app helps in achieving the former by helping the administration to track the location history of the citizen who might have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. It tracks if the citizen has visited shops, restaurants, markets, transport hubs and other public places to identify the infection hotspots.

Quarantine tracking requires vigilance on part of the authorities as it has to supervise people who have been advised to remain quarantined for at least 14 days. This is important as many have been found not adhering to the quarantine rules mandated by WHO, thereby increasing the chances of community transmission.

The app helps to digitally track quarantined citizens by installing this platform on their smartphones. Features like geo-fencing and selfie-attendance restrict their movement to a digitally mapped area. If found venturing outside the area, breach an alert is given to the local health officials. The patient also has to regularly provide updates to authorities by selfie-attendances.

Advanced technologies such as image processing and ML have been used to prevent the patients from faking their attendance, the release stated.

In place of manually hunting down indirect contacts, which is time-consuming and susceptible to errors and misdirections, the app uses location mapping technologies to streamline the entire process, thereby saving both time and valuable resources. The administration thus has a real-time dashboard showing possibly infected places, areas, and people,.

Maharashtra has the highest coronavirus cases with 335 cases, followed by Kerala with 241 cases.

In India, the total number of cases has risen to 1834 including 144 cured and 41 deaths.