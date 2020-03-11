Maharashtra govt is safe, 'Madhya Pradesh virus' won't come here: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

As the political drama in Madhya Pradesh continues to intensify, with the Kamal Nath-led government set to collapse due to lack of numbers, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied any rift in the Sena-Congress-NCP coalition in Maharashtra.

Raut asserted that there's an 'excellent coordination' between Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and there's no danger to the government.

"The MP virus will not come in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have good communication. The government is strong here," he said.

Without naming BJP, the Shiv Sena leader said that if someone is dreaming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will break, they are free to do so.

"Operation Kamal will not succeed in Maharashtra. Even before this, the government lasted for 80 hours, what happened then? Here the government of Mahavikas Aghadi will run strongly," the leader further added.

Speaking on the situation in Madhya Pradesh, Raut said that it wouldn't be right to say that the government has fallen before the confidence vote. "Until there's a confidence vote, it wouldn't be correct to say that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has fallen," he said.

When asked about his comments on Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation, Raut said, "He is a popular leader, he had worked hard and if he had proper respect, Kamal Nath government would not be in danger today."

Scindia is likely to join the BJP.