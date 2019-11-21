Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav may become CM, NCP's Ajit Pawar, Cong's Thorat may get deputy CM's post: Sources

The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra still continues as Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress continue to hold discussions on the common minimum programme to finalise the alliance.

No party got the absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, however, BJP and Shiv Sena which fought election as pre-poll alliance have the numbers to form the government but the parties have been stuck in the '50-50 formula' on the rotational chief minister post, a condition by the Sena that led to the break-up of the ties between the two parties.

Shiv Sena which has been adamant on the 2.5-year tenure each for the chief minister's post is in talks with NCP and Congress to form an alternative government but the talks have not reached to any conclusion despite Sena leaders saying everything is heading in the right direction.

Maharashtra government formation | live updates

14:45 IST | Thursday, 21 November 2019

As Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress move close to finalise the power-sharing deal, sources have revealed that Uddhav Thakeray can become the next chief minister of Maharashtra while NCP'S Ajit Pawar and Congress' Bala Saheb Thorat may get the deputy CM's post. However, Ajit Pawar is pressing for the CM's for 2.5 years.

Sources have revealed that Congress may take its final decision on making Thorat as Maharashtra deputy CM today. Meanwhile, NCP is consulting on the list of cabinet ministers also.

13:36 IST | Thursday, 21 November 2019

Shiv Sena has said that it will become in its bid to form an alliance with NCP and Congress for Maharashtra government formation. Speaking on the matter, Sena's Sanjay Raut has said, "India's Preamble has the word 'secular'. Shiv Sena follows the Constitution. All the farmers and the common people should be given help irrespective of their religion. Shivaji Maharaj made his kingdom by taking all communities together."

As per sources, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP might make the formal announcement over government formation in Maharashtra by Friday.

Reports say that NCP and Shiv Sena have agreed on the 2.5 year term for the chief minister's post though its unclear at the moment which party will have CM's post first. NCP chief Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule might take the CM's post if Sena-NCP-Congress government is formed.

On Wednesday, Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will meet on November 22 to decide on government formation in the state. "Congress leaders and Cong-NCP will meet tomorrow. By evening we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow all three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will meet," Chavan told reporters in Delhi.

After another round of meeting on Maharashtra, NCP and Congress on Wednesday said they are sure they will be able to give a stable government in the state very soon. Addressing a press conference after a meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the two parties had had a long and positive discussion.

"Discussions will continue. I am sure we will be able to give a stable government to Maharashtra very soon," he said.

NCP's Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at the press conference, said, "Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate government in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide an alternate government as soon as possible."

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.