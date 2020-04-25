Maharashtra govt distributes rice and wheat as ration to saffron card holders amid COVID-19 lockdown

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across India, the worst-hit state in the country, Maharashtra, is amping up efforts to make sure that the dispossessed do not suffer the wrath of the virus-necessitated lockdown. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra state government has started distributing wheat and rice at cheap rates to crores of saffron ration cardholders.

The Maharashtra state government is distributing 3 kg of wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to 3 crore saffron ration cardholders.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the state government is distributing the ration to saffron ration cardholders, which is for people above the poverty level, for the months of May and June.

About 4.5 lakh metric tonnes will be distributed, the statement read.

Notably, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 6,800-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

According to the Maharashtra Public Health Department, 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 6817, including 301 deaths.