Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

The city is proposed to be developed around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be linked to Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal for developing a new city, ‘Third Mumbai’. This is aimed at offering better housing, transport facilities and infrastructure for the soaring population of Mumbai.

This new city will be built around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be connected to Mumbai by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also called Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a Hindustan Times report said.

The proposal was given a green signal, the state government sources confirmed last week.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is likely to get the order for modifying the boundaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for which the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) has been established. Some areas of Ulwe, Pen, Panvel, Uran, Karjat and surrounding regions within 323 square km will be part of this new city.

Around 200 villages, including 80-90 villages under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), are also expected to be part of it.

“We are calling it the Third Mumbai which will have all the necessary infrastructure that a well-developed city should have. From residential — both luxury and affordable — commercial complexes, data centres to large knowledge parks and financial companies; it will have everything. A robust public transportation shall also be developed there,” a government official stated.

The new city has been planned to promote economic activity and contribute to the nation’s GDP. “There is a plan to develop a second BKC in Kharghar. Around 150 hectares of land is expected to be available for developing it into a purely commercial area that would attract both Indian companies and MNCs,” the official added.

To strengthen public transportation with outskirts, a new Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor was planned by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation at a cost of ₹812 crore. “The work on this double rail line is underway with physical completion of 43% and the estimated time for completion is December 2025,” said an official from MRVC.

This comes following MMRDA and India’s planning agency of NITI Aayog discussions to collaborate to boost Mumbai’s GDP from the current $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030, of which the new city — Third Mumbai — is a significant part.

Meanwhile, the need to establish newer areas around Mumbai for economic and commercial activities was discussed by the MMRDA last month.