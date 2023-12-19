Headlines

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute: Big setback to Muslim side, Allahabad HC dismisses all five pleas challenging survey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

8 health benefits of kadha in winter 

10 biggest wealth-creating companies in India in the last 5 years

10 actors and directors who made strong comebacks in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

The city is proposed to be developed around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be linked to Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal for developing a new city, ‘Third Mumbai’. This is aimed at offering better housing, transport facilities and infrastructure for the soaring population of Mumbai.

This new city will be built around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will be connected to Mumbai by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also called Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a Hindustan Times report said.

The proposal was given a green signal, the state government sources confirmed last week.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is likely to get the order for modifying the boundaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for which the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) has been established. Some areas of Ulwe, Pen, Panvel, Uran, Karjat and surrounding regions within 323 square km will be part of this new city.

Around 200 villages, including 80-90 villages under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), are also expected to be part of it.

“We are calling it the Third Mumbai which will have all the necessary infrastructure that a well-developed city should have. From residential — both luxury and affordable — commercial complexes, data centres to large knowledge parks and financial companies; it will have everything. A robust public transportation shall also be developed there,” a government official stated.

The new city has been planned to promote economic activity and contribute to the nation’s GDP. “There is a plan to develop a second BKC in Kharghar. Around 150 hectares of land is expected to be available for developing it into a purely commercial area that would attract both Indian companies and MNCs,” the official added.

To strengthen public transportation with outskirts, a new Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor was planned by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation at a cost of ₹812 crore. “The work on this double rail line is underway with physical completion of 43% and the estimated time for completion is December 2025,” said an official from MRVC.

This comes following MMRDA and India’s planning agency of NITI Aayog discussions to collaborate to boost Mumbai’s GDP from the current $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030, of which the new city — Third Mumbai — is a significant part.

Meanwhile, the need to establish newer areas around Mumbai for economic and commercial activities was discussed by the MMRDA last month.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE