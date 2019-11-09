Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invites BJP to form govt, asks it to prove majority by Nov 11

Amid a deadlock between alliance partners the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday invited the former as the single-largest party in the state to form the government.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation to the governor on Friday and barely hours before the tenure of the 13th state Assembly dissolves on Saturday midnight.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP - the two parties that contested the recently-held assembly elections together, have failed to reach an agreement, creating an impasse in the state.

"The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the single largest party, the BJP, Shri Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra," a statement by the Raj Bhavan said.

"Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government," the statement said.

"The Governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of Government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government," it added.

Fadnavis has till Monday to prove his majority, failing which the Governor may ask Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state to form the government.

The Shiv Sena's claim of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years has not been accepted by the BJP.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the numbers to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

If the BJP refuses to form a minority government or fails to prove its majority, the Shiv Sena, the second-largest party, may stake claim to form the government.

The BJP claims to have the support of 121 members, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties, in the 288-member assembly.

However, Shiv-Sena secured 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, falling way below the half-way mark of 145 and therefore cannot form the government in Maharashtra independently.

The Shiv Sena could form the government if it seeks support from the Congress and NCP which have 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, the chiefs of both parties have so far refused to commit support to the Shiv Sena.