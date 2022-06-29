Maharashtra governor asks CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority tomorrow: What's a floor test?

File photo

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will finally face the music tomorrow as Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority in the government via a floor test on Thursday, June 30.

If the Supreme Court bench directs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress will take a floor test and prove its majority on June 30. It is expected that the floor test will begin at 11 am tomorrow and will conclude at 5 pm.

A letter to the effect was issued to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary by the Raj Bhavan late Tuesday - soon after a delegation of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Governor and urged him for immediate directions to the MVA to prove its majority.

The Governor has convened a Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly Thursday with a single-point agenda of a trust vote against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Thus I have issued a communication to the CM calling upon him to prove his majority on the floor of the House on 30.06.2022," said the Governor, as per IANS reports.

What is a floor test?

In simple terms, a floor test is taken by the current government of any state or country to know whether they still have the confidence and majority of the legislature. The Chief Minister undergoing the test will be asked to prove his majority on the legislative assembly’s floor through a vote of confidence.

If the chief minister of the state cannot prove that they still hold the majority in the assembly, then he or she has to step down from the post and resign. Currently, the MVA alliance in Maharashtra holds the majority, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is the CM.

Currently, the MVA alliance holds a total of 144 out of the 287-seat assembly in Maharashtra, out of which, 55 seats belong to Shiv Sena. Now, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 40 MLAs, which is set to break the majority of the MVA and dethrone CM Thackeray from his post.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the Shiv Sena is likely to move the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing in the matter amid speculation that Thackeray may take certain drastic measures at the Cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day.

(With IANS inputs)

