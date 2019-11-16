Maharashtra Governor announces financial relief to farmers for damage caused by unseasonal rains

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during October and November and announced the financial relief to the affected farmers.

A relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and relief of Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/ perennial crops was announced.

In addition to the above relief package, the Governor further announced exemption of land revenue to the affected area and waiver of examination fee of school and colleges to the wards of farmers whose crops suffered damages.

The Governor also directed the state administration to disburse relief immediately.

Heavy rains in two months have brought misery to the farmers in the state as crops like soyabean, cotton, and vegetables suffered damage.

Earlier this month, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

Fadnavis had also said that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and the first installment of assistance will be given immediately, adding that will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.