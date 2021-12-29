Maharashtra government to shut schools, colleges again? Minister Aaditya Thackeray says THIS

Amid rising Omicron cases in Maharashtra, state minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that a decision to close schools and colleges in Maharashtra would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days. Aaditya made the statement while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony of Mumbai University. He appealed to the people to remain vigilant.

“People need to stay masked up. The decision regarding school and college will be taken after looking at the situation 15 days from now. This is anyway the holiday season. It is not a great idea to close down the campuses”, said AAditya Thackeray.

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad had said that if Omicron cases continue to rise, the government may shut down colleges and schools again. “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation”, news agency ANI quoted had Gaikwad as saying.

It is to be noted that normal classes for standards 1-7 in the urban areas and 1-4 in the rural areas resumed in Maharashtra from December 1. Classes from 1 to 7 resumed on December 16 in Pune.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, an increase of 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before. Maharashtra, however, did not record any fresh case of Omicron in the last 24 hours. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron.