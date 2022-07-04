Search icon
Maharashtra Government to reduce VAT on fuel soon: CM Eknath Shinde

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, the new CM informed the House while replying to a debate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday that the state government will reduce VAT on fuel soon,

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, he informed the House while replying to a debate after his victory in the floor test.

After emerging in the trust vote, CM Shinde also said that he had been suppressed for a long time. He termed his rebellion as a fallout of the unfair treatment he was meted out, in an apparent reference to his earlier association with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

