Maharashtra Government to reduce VAT on fuel soon: CM Eknath Shinde

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday that the state government will reduce VAT on fuel soon,

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, he informed the House while replying to a debate after his victory in the floor test.

After emerging in the trust vote, CM Shinde also said that he had been suppressed for a long time. He termed his rebellion as a fallout of the unfair treatment he was meted out, in an apparent reference to his earlier association with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from PTI)