Maharashtra government ropes in Salman Khan to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Muslim areas

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has revealed the state government is going to take superstar Salman Khan's help to convince people to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Muslim-dominated areas where there is a hesitancy about the same.

Giving an update about the status of vaccination in Maharashtra, Minister Tope further said that even though the state is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots inoculated, the pace of it slow in some areas of the state.

Minister Tope was quoted as saying, "There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine. Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them."

Minister Tope has said that more than 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been given in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.82 percent. It has remained below 2 percent for the last 44 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.96 percent, less than 2 percent for the last 54 days. India has tested 62.70 crore samples for COVID-19 so far. More than 113.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(With agency inputs)