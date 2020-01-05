Maharashtra government portfolios allocated: Full list of ministers

The Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government on Sunday announced the list of portfolios given to the ministers after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approved the list sent by the Chief Minister.

This comes a week after 36 new ministers were sworn in on December 30 as Thackeray expanded the council of ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The allocation of portfolios became a bone of contention among the MVA partners the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

NCP's Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with former CM Devendra Fadnavis and became the deputy CM for a short duration, was given the Finance Ministry while NCP leader Anil Deshmukh pocketed the Home Ministry.

Aaditya Thackeray, a first time MLA and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was handed over the Tourism and Environment portfolios.

The Urban Development Ministry has been given to Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. Ministry of Industry and Mining has been allocated to veteran Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav's close aide Subhash Desai.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has been handed over Revenue Ministry and former chief minister Ashok Chavan will take charge as PWD Minister. Another Congress leader Nitin Raut will look after the Power Ministry.

Here is the full list of portfolios cabinet ministers and ministers of state:

Cabinet ministers-

1. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - Chief Minister, General Administration, Law and Judiciary, Information and Public Relations, Other departments not allocated to a minister

2. Ajit Pawar (NCP) - Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Planning

3. Ashok Chavan (Congress) - Public Works (Excluding Public Undertakings)

4. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) - Urban Development, Public Works (Public Undertakings)

5. Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena) - Industry, Salty land development, Mining

6. Jayant Patil (NCP) - Water Resources (Irrigation)

7. Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) - Food & Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs

8. Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) - Revenue

9. Nitin Raut (Congress) - Power

10. Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP) - Execise, Skill Development

11. Dhananjay Munde (NCP) - Social Justice, Special help

12. Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar (Congress) - OBC, Other Minorities

13. Anil Deshmukh (NCP) - Home

14. Hasan Mushrif (NCP) - Rural Development

15. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) - School Education

16. Rajendra Shingne (NCP) - Food and Medicine supply

17. Nawab Malik (NCP) - Minority Affairs, Labour

18. Rajesh Tope (NCP) - Health and Family Welfare

19. Amit Deshmukh (Congress) - Medical Education, Cultural function

20. Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - Environment, Tourism, Protocol

21. Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) - Water supply, Drinking water and Sanitation

22. Sunil Kedar (Congress) - Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Sports and youth Development

23. Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena) - Agriculture, Ex Soldiers Welfare

24. Jitendra Awhad (NCP) - Housing

25. Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena) - Employment Guarantee scheme

26. Balasaheb Patil (NCP) - Cooperation

27. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur (Congress) - Woman and Child Development

28. Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) - Transportation, Parliamentary Affair

29. Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) - Higher and Technical Education

30. K.C.Padvi (Congress) - Tribal Affairs

31. Shankarrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Paksha) - Water Conservation and Soil

32. Aslam Shaikh (Congress) - Textile, Ports and Fisheries

33. Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) - Forest, Calamities welfare and Rehabilitation

Minister of State -

1. Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena) - Revenue, Rural Development, Ports, Salty land Development

2. Satej Patil (Congress) - Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, Information Technology, Parliamentary Affairs, Ex. Servicemen Welfare

3. Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) - Home(Rural), Finance and Planning, Skill Development

4. Omprakash Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Paksh) - Water Resources(Irrigation), School Education, Woman and Child Development, Labour

5. Dattatray Vithoba Bharne (NCP) - Public Works (Excluding Public Undertakings), Water Conservation and Soil, Forests, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, General Administration

6. Aditi Tatkare (NCP) - Industries, Mining, Tourism, Horticulture, Sports and Youth Welfare, Protocol, Information and Public Relations

7. Sanjay Bansode Udgir (NCP) - Environment, Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Works( Public Undertakings, Employment Guarantee, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Parliamentary Affairs

8. Prajakt Tanpure (NCP) - Urban Development, Energy, Tribal Development, Higher and Technical Education, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation

9. Rajendra Yadravkar (Independent) - Public Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Food and Drug Administration, Textile, Cultural Affairs

10. Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress) - Cooperation, Agriculture, Social Justice, Food, Civil Supplies and Protection, Minorities Development and Aukaf, Marathi Language