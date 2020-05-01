Maharashtra government may soon allow liquor shops to open to boost revenue

The Maharashtra government has hinted at allowing liquor shops in the state to open with strict observation of lockdown restrictions and social distancing being followed.

As per the sources, the Uddhav Thackeray led government is mulling over the economic activities that can be started along with taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

There has been no official confirmation on the development.

An expert panel of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has reportedly recommended that the sale of alcohol in the state should be allowed but under strict social distancing guidelines.

Before the lockdown in Maharashtra, on an average, excise revenue of Rs 1,500 crore used to come from the sale of liquor every month. However, the excise department has been hit by huge revenue loss post-lockdown.

Both the sale and manufacturing of liquor have been suspended in the country during the lockdown.

Last week, MNS chief Raj Thackeray suggested the opening of liquor shops in Maharashtra so that revenue earned through its sale can be used for welfare purpose amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Thackeray said that since petrol pumps, businesses surrounding land and immovable assets are shut down, revenue generated through the sale of liquor can play a huge role. He noted that the excise duty that is generated for the state via liquor duty Rs 41.66 crore per day, Rs 1250 crore monthly and 14,000 crore yearly.

Due to the lockdown, the Maharashtra government is facing a huge revenue loss that is estimated to be around Rs 40,000 crore. The expert panel was therefore tasked with coming up with measures to help revive the economy.

Along with liquor shops, the panel also suggested allowing real estate, construction, agriculture, and IT sectors to open in a phased manner.