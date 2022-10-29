Search icon
Maharashtra Government removes security cover of several Opposition leaders, know why

Maharashtra: Some leaders including NCP's Ajit Pawar have been given a 'Y-plus-escort' cover.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Maharashtra Government removes security cover of several Opposition leaders (file photo: Twitter/Eknath Shinde)

The Maharashtra government has removed `categorised' security cover of 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, an official said on Friday. It means these leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort.

Why security cover removed?

The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, the official said. However, the security cover of former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his family has been retained. The security cover of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and his family including his daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too has been retained.

All decisions regarding security cover have been taken professionally considering the threat perception and the move has nothing to do with the leaders' political affiliations, the official claimed.

Security cover of these leaders removed

Those who lost security cover include several former cabinet ministers such as NCP leaders including Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and jailed Anil Deshmukh. Patil, Bhujbal and Deshmukh have been home ministers in the past. The security cover of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has been maintained.

The other leaders who lost categorized security cover included Nawab Malik (NCP), Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Satej Patil (all Congress), Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Dhanajay Munde (NCP), Sunil Kedare (Congress), Narhari Zirwal (NCP) and Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Eknath Khadse (NCP), Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut (both Shiv Sena UBT). Kalaben Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, too lost her security cover.

 'Y-plus-escort' cover given to some leaders

Interestingly, Milind Narvekar, personal secretary and trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, has been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar (NCP) and fellow NCP leader Dilip Walse- Patil, who was home minister in the previous MVA government, too have been given 'Y-plus-escort' cover. Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, both former chief ministers, have been provided 'Y category' security.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

