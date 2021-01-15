Maharashtra gram panchayats polls today, voting to take place in 34 districts

Maharashtra Gram Panchayats polls will be conducted today in 34 districts of the state. Preparation to the polls being conducted in over 14,000 gram panchayats of various districts are complete.

The State Election Commission had announced the dates for the polls in December last year. The model election code of conduct came into force immediately after the announcement.

The local bodies' polls will cover 34 districts of Maharashtra, amid strict COVID protocols, barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. Polling will take place between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm.

In four tehsils of Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, voting will end at 3 pm. There are 20,000-odd seats in the state where members have been elected unopposed, as per Election Commission officials.

There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra and elections to 14,234 of them means nearly 50 per cent of the village bodies would go to polls today.

The results of the polls will be declared on January 18, 2021. Elections for 1,566 gram panchayats were slated to be held on March 31 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already announced that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will fight the polls together.

14 villages have boycotted the gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a Thane district official said on Thursday.

With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five gram panchayats in the district will not go to polls on Friday, the official said.

The State Election Commission had on Wednesday said that COVID positive patients who are quarantined can cast their vote half an hour before the polling ends.

All the polling centres and material/equipment have been sanitised in view of the elections, the Commission said.