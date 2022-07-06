Maharashtra: Foreign national shot dead in Nashik

The killing happened at an open plot in the MIDC area in the town. (Representational)

An Afghanistan national was shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik on Tuesday. The incident took place in Yeola town. Four people committed the crime, the police said.

The motive behind the killing is unknown. The killing happened at an open plot in the MIDC area in the town. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Khwaja Sayyad Chishti. He was popularly known as 'Sufi Baba' in Yeola.

The attackers shot him in the head, the police, adding he died on the spot. After killing him, the attackers fled the spot in Sufi Baba's SUV.

A murder case has been registered. The police have launched a manhunt for the leader's killers.

With inputs from PTI