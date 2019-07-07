Maharashtra: Fodder camps to now stay open till Aug 1 after late entry of rains

The state provides 18 kg of feed to each fully-grown bovine a day and half that quantity to calves and goats. It spends Rs 90 per cow.

Fodder camps, the government-run centres that provide free food and water to livestock, across Maharashtra will operate for one more month beyond the earlier deadline of June 30. Delayed rains this year have necessitated the move, said officials.

Concentrated in drought-hit Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, nearly 10 lakh animals are being cared for at about 1,500 centres, where thousands of farmers are also camping. With scores of villages yet to receive sufficient stock of water, the decision comes a big sigh of relief for farmers.

“The farmers cannot take their animals home as they can’t provide them with enough water and feed. Therefore, the government has decided to extend the running of the fodder camps until August 1. We hope there will be satisfactory rainfall in this period,” said government official.

Fodder camps have always been a politically sensitive issue pitting the governing party against the Opposition. Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil they are committed to resolving all these issues involving the camps.