Maharashtra Floods: Rescue operations underway, 11 dead after boat capsizes in Sangli

11 people were reported to have died after a boat capsized in Maharashtra's Sangli due to incessant rainfall in the region. Nine bodies have been recovered by relief authorities, while a search for the rest is underway.

Earlier, it was reported that several villages in the Sangli district have been cut off from the main road due to the massive waterlogging and a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the area. With water entering into their residences, people had come up to the main road, carrying household items and animals along with them to wait out the flood-like situation that has sustained for four days.

Security forces in the area, along with naval rescue teams, have been carrying on with relief efforts on a war footing to evacuate people to safer places.

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in Maharashtra, sources said on Thursday.

The teams arrived in Pune and spread to flood-affected areas of Sangli and Kolhapur.

Till now, the NDRF has rescued over 3,000 and 2, 900 people from Kolhapur and Sangli district, respectively.

Heavy rainfall in several parts across Maharashtra has resulted in severe traffic jams in various locations. According to reports, the Pune-Bengaluru highway remains waterlogged with about 4-5 feet of water blocking about 5000 trucks in a queue on the road.

Five floodgates of the overflowing Radhanagari Dam, loaded with 10-12 feet of water, were released earlier today. The flood situations in the Krishna River and its tributary, Koyna, are also reportedly getting grim due to the incessant rainfall.

Several trains have been cancelled or short terminated due to the rainfall. A list of such trains is provided in an update provided by the railways department:

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had telephoned Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earlier and requested him to increase the discharge from the Almatti Dam on the Krishna River to provide relief to over 50,000 flood-affected people at Kolhapur and Sangli in Western Maharashtra.

As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, four people have died in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur.

A total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts, it stated.

As per reports, five districts in the state have been put on high alert - Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara.