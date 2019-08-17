Maharashtra: Flood, pneumonia, heart ailment: 2-month-old has a big fight to conquer

Rescued after 12 hours from a flooded village at Haripur in Sangli district, two-month-old Shivanya who was suffering from pneumonia was admitted to a private hospital at Sangli. However, her parents were in for a shock when they got to know that their daughter is suffering from a heart ailment.

"We were supposed to take her to a hospital in Kolhapur for other health issues. Due to floods, we were unable to see a doctor. After two days, our village got flooded due to heavy rainfall and we were stranded in floodwater. We were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and were treated in a medical camp set up in a nearby school. We lost her medical reports due to flood. After she was diagnosed with pneumonia, we admitted her to a private hospital in Sangli for five days. After undergoing medical tests, we were informed about her heart ailment and were suggested to shift her to Mumbai," said Sandeep Shinde, father of Shivanya.

With the help of a local NGO at the medical camp, Shivanya travelled to Mumbai in an ambulance for further treatment and a heart surgery on August 14.

"She is currently getting treated for pneumonia. We can't operate on her if there is an infection in her lung and blood. Before conducting congenital heart surgery, we have to make sure that she is free from pneumonia," said Dr Shakuntala Prabhu, medical director.

Currently admitted to BJ Wadia Hospital, Parel, she is getting treated for pneumonia and next week Shinde will undergo a corrective surgery.

"Since August 7, we did not go back home. Not a single shed of our house remained due to flood. Looking after our baby is more important than going back home," said Arati Shinde, Shivanya's mother.

The surgery usually costs around Rs 2 lakh, but she is getting treated for free.

"We don't have anything left to spend on her treatment. We are lucky that she is getting treated free of cost," said her father.

"After the surgery, the patient will take at least one to two weeks to recover. In such cases, surgery is recommended as soon as it is diagnosed," said Dr Prabhu.