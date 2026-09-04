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Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in private hospital, 9 newborns rescued safely

The fire was reported at Asian Hospital after smoke was noticed coming from an AC unit in the neonatal intensive care unit, which had nine babies admitted for specialised care.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in private hospital, 9 newborns rescued safely
Maharashtra Hospital Fire
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A fire in the NICU of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar triggered the safe evacuation of nine newborns on Friday, with no injuries reported.

The blaze was reported at Asian Hospital after smoke was noticed coming from an AC unit in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which had nine babies admitted for specialised care.

According to hospital administrator Shoeb Hashmi, the newborns and patients from the neighbouring general ward were immediately evacuated as a safety measure.

"It was a small incident, and nothing untoward happened. As a precaution, our team evacuated the infants along with the patients in the neighbouring general ward," he said.

While general ward patients were later shifted back, the nine newborns were moved to other hospitals with their families' consent.

According to Hashmi, the fire was controlled without delay and there were no injuries. He said cleaning work has been completed and the hospital is functioning normally.

Jawaharnagar police station's officer in charge confirmed receiving information about the hospital fire and said there were no casualties.

This comes nearly 10 days after a deadly fire in the NICU of Amravati's District Women's Hospital, where three newborns died and 36 were rescued.

The Maharashtra government has since ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

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