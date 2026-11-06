Maharashtra FDA has suspended 105 food business licences, including Blinkit and Zepto-linked establishments, and ordered seven outlets to shut after Diwali inspections.

Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 105 food outlets linked to Blinkit, Zepto; 7 ordered to shut (Representative image/Filephoto)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 105 food business establishments, including outlets linked to quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto. The FDA also ordered seven establishments to shut down operations following violations detected during a special food safety inspection drive ahead of Diwali.

The action was taken across Maharashtra on November 4 and 5, the FDA said in an official statement on Friday. The inspection drive covered food manufacturers, sweet shops, hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food businesses.

According to the regulator, the 105 suspended licences include 39 establishments in the Nashik division, 28 in Mumbai, 20 in Pune, 15 in Amravati, two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Thane.

The establishments facing licence suspension include Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd and Zepto Ltd in Mumbai.

The FDA also directed seven establishments to stop operations. Of these, three are in Pune, two in Amravati, and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan division.

Why did Maharashtra FDA take action against Blinkit, Zepto?

During inspections, officials detected several food safety violations, including unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, improper food handling and packaging practices, and inadequate pest control arrangements.

The authorities also found that some establishments lacked proper temperature-control facilities and mandatory records and certificates required under food safety regulations.

The FDA said establishments whose licences have been suspended cannot carry out food business operations during the suspension period.

FDA seizes food items worth Rs 1.35 crore

As part of the two-day inspection drive, the FDA seized 39,485.42 kg of food products worth approximately Rs 1.35 crore from more than 70 establishments.

The seized products included mawa, khoa, paneer, ghee, edible oils, farsan, dry fruits and various sweets.

The Pune division recorded the highest seizure, with 14,429.7 kg of food articles valued at Rs 49.36 lakh. The Konkan division accounted for seizures worth Rs 32.52 lakh, while food products worth Rs 28.35 lakh were seized in the Nashik division.

The FDA also confiscated prohibited products, including gutkha and pan masala, worth Rs 7.96 lakh from three locations.

In connection with these seizures, three FIRs were registered and two people were arrested. Officials also seized two vehicles worth Rs 4.70 lakh and sealed two establishments.

Which establishments were ordered to shut?

Among the establishments directed to close operations were Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Mumbai and Aaradhana Dryfruit Sweets in Bhiwandi, in Thane district.

Three food establishments in Pune were also ordered to stop operations.

The FDA said the enforcement drive was aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety standards and preventing the sale of unsafe food products during the festive season, when demand for sweets, dairy products and other food items typically rises.