FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India

China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar

Food and Drug Administration FDA officer cornered expired biscuit packets held up before him Eat them yourself people shouted angry crowd closed around official accusing accepting bribe shield shopkeeper chaos people tried to push biscuits into his mouth. The scene was captured on video.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer was cornered. Expired biscuit packets were held up before him. "Eat them yourself," people shouted as an angry crowd closed in around the official, accusing him of accepting a bribe to shield a shopkeeper. In the chaos, some people tried to push the biscuits into his mouth.

The scene, captured on video, unfolded in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

2-year-old falls ill after eating expired snack

The confrontation stemmed from the alleged sale of expired food products at a local paan shop.

According to local residents, the controversy began after a two-year-old child fell ill and experienced dizziness after eating savoury snack mix purchased from the shop. The child's condition reportedly worsened, following which the family rushed the child to a hospital for treatment.

The incident sparked outrage among the child's relatives and other residents, who contacted the FDA office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and lodged a complaint.

FDA Officer accused of taking bribe to shield shopkeeper

Following the complaint, an FDA officer reached the spot to inspect the shop. Locals, however, alleged that the savoury snack mix linked to the incident had already been removed before the inspection began.

During the inspection, the officer reportedly found several packets of expired biscuits being sold at the shop. Residents alleged that while the expired products were seized, no strict action was taken against the shopkeeper.

The crowd further accused the officer of trying to settle the matter after allegedly accepting a bribe.

As anger mounted, residents surrounded the officer and challenged him to eat the biscuits if they were safe for consumption. Some people then tried to force the expired biscuits into his mouth while accusing him of protecting the shopkeeper.

Maharashtra FDA intensifies crackdown

The incident comes as the Maharashtra FDA intensifies its crackdown on food safety violations across the state. In recent weeks, officials have conducted a series of inspections targeting food adulteration, the sale of expired products and other safety lapses.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India
China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India
J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway
J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies
Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar
FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement