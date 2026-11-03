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Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down: Patanjali Ghee among Rs 9 crore food seized; 19 licences suspended

Maharashtra FDA seized Rs 9.01 crore food, including Patanjali ghee, and suspended 19 licences for adulteration and poor hygiene.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down: Patanjali Ghee among Rs 9 crore food seized; 19 licences suspended
Patanjali ghee stock seized by FDA in Maharashtra crackdown.
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Maharashtra FDA has seized food stock worth Rs 9.01 crore and suspended 19 licences during a festive-season crackdown. The action was taken to check adulteration and hygiene violations ahead of Diwali, when demand for sweets, ghee and edible oil rises sharply.

Patanjali ghee seized, 19 licences suspended

During its particular campaign, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated action against 114 enterprises in seven divisions. The FDA said in a statement on Monday that 3.53 lakh kg of food items worth Rs 9.01 crore had been confiscated. Patanjali cow ghee from M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was among the seized goods. According to the FDA, 4,032 ghee units, totalling 2,279.7 litres and valued at Rs 20.20 lakh, were seized on suspicion of adulteration and misbranding.

FDA said 2,998 units (1,349.1 litres) worth Rs 12.29 lakh and 1,034 units (930.6 litres) worth Rs 7.91 lakh were seized for prima facie violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act. It suspended 19 namkeen, sweet and spice units in Mumbai, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for unhygienic conditions, improper storage and lack of records.

Also read: Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz? Tehran puts condition a day before US midterm elections

Other major seizures

The drive also seized 1,44,218 kg edible oil from Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi, 20,560 kg grains and jaggery from Amin Traders in Satara and oil from Swati Oil Mills and S G Traders in Pune division. Between Oct 28-31, banned items worth Rs 79.40 lakh were seized from 17 units, with 13 FIRs, 16 arrests, 7 units sealed and 6 vehicles seized.

FDA inspected 34 hotels, restaurants and dhabas in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur and issued 29 notices for hygiene lapses, while FSSAI issued show-cause notices to Tata 1mg Healthcare, ACFO Pharma, Amazon and Flipkart for alleged labelling violations of Marine Collagen Powder, giving them 30 days to reply.

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