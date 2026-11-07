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Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 105 food outlets linked to Blinkit, Zepto; 7 ordered to shut

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Maharashtra FDA Crackdown: Blinkit, Zepto, Biryani By Kilo, among 105 firms to face licence ban ahead of Diwali

The drive targeted several major quick-commerce platforms and popular food chains. In Mumbai, licences of Zepto (Worli) and Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd) were suspended. Eateries like Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza (Worli) and Jumbo Burger also faced similar action.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

Maharashtra FDA Crackdown: Blinkit, Zepto, Biryani By Kilo, among 105 firms to face licence ban ahead of Diwali
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Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended 105 food business licences across the state. The action was taken during a special Diwali drive on November 4 and 5, with 28 suspensions in Mumbai alone.

Seven outlets were ordered to shut down — three in Pune, two in Amravati, and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan region.

Mumbai cracks down on food chains

The drive targeted several major quick-commerce platforms and popular food chains. In Mumbai, licences of Zepto (Worli) and Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd) were suspended. Eateries like Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza (Worli) and Jumbo Burger also faced similar action.

For violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Borivali was ordered to shut down completely. In Nagpur, a D-Mart outlet on Kamthi Road faced action, with refined soybean oil seized for breaching licence conditions.

FDA seizes Rs 1.35 crore food

Suspected unsafe or adulterated food stock worth over Rs 1.35 crore was seized from more than 69 establishments during the festival drive.

 

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned that businesses risking public health will face strict action. He cited the law's provisions, which include life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh for selling unsafe food that causes death.

The action came after inspections found violations in hygiene, food storage, manufacturing practices, licensing norms and missing medical and training records of food handlers. Stock belonging to Jetharam Chuniram Puniya (Malad) was seized for making food products without a licence and selling them without proper labels. Forty-four kilos of boondi laddus and kalakand from Jamnagari Sweets and Farsan (Vile Parle) was confiscated for alleged excess use of food colour.

The violations were found despite the fact that the FDA had issued a clear warning to sweet vendors and manufacturers to abide by the rules in the run-up to the Diwali festival. It will now continue its action for food safety prior to all major festivals.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the FDA acts as a protective shield for citizens against unsafe food and there will be no compromise on food quality or public health, regardless of a business’s size or reputation.

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