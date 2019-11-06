Maharashtra: Fadnavis holds meeting over farm crisis, Shiv Sena ministers also present

Headlines

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Fadnavis holds meeting over farm crisis, Shiv Sena ministers also present

Fadnavis also said that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and the first installment of assistance will be given immediately, adding that will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 06:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with all those ministers who visited unseasonal rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation. All ministers briefed CM about the on-ground situation and submitted their observations and suggestions," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

 

 

The meeting had six ministers from Shiv Sena as well, including the leader of legislative party Eknath Shinde and senior leader Ramdas Kadam. It's the first time that the alliance ministers have attended a meeting jointly after the state assembly elections last month.

Fadnavis also said that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and the first installment of assistance will be given immediately, adding that will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.

"CM also directed to form an EGS scheme for cleaning of all farms, proper coordination with insurance companies as over 50lakh farmers are in insurance ambit and asked Finance Department to keep assistance to farmers as the top priority, more importantly as this is a rare situation in last 40 years," another tweet from the CMO said.

 

 

Fadnavis also directed various measures for farm laborers, including food security.

The Chief Minister had on November 2 said that the recent unseasonal rains have destroyed the harvested crops across the state and the farmers have suffered heavy losses due to the same.

Yesterday, a joint delegation of alliance partners Congress and NCP met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss agriculture crises and current political situation in the state. Senior leaders of the two parties, including Pawar and Congress' Maharashtra unit president Balasaheb Thorat, were part of the delegation. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE