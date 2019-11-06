Maharashtra: Fadnavis holds meeting over farm crisis, Shiv Sena ministers also present

Fadnavis also said that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and the first installment of assistance will be given immediately, adding that will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with all those ministers who visited unseasonal rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation. All ministers briefed CM about the on-ground situation and submitted their observations and suggestions," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis chaired a meeting with all those Ministers who visited unseasonal rain affected areas to take stock of the situation. All Ministers briefed CM about the on ground situation and submitted their observations & suggestions.#ओला_दुष्काळ pic.twitter.com/CL3JObzG6D — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 6, 2019

The meeting had six ministers from Shiv Sena as well, including the leader of legislative party Eknath Shinde and senior leader Ramdas Kadam. It's the first time that the alliance ministers have attended a meeting jointly after the state assembly elections last month.

Fadnavis also said that all measures will be taken just like in case of the drought situation and the first installment of assistance will be given immediately, adding that will not be linked with the loan account so farmers can keep the cash in hand.

"CM also directed to form an EGS scheme for cleaning of all farms, proper coordination with insurance companies as over 50lakh farmers are in insurance ambit and asked Finance Department to keep assistance to farmers as the top priority, more importantly as this is a rare situation in last 40 years," another tweet from the CMO said.

CM also directed to form an EGSscheme for cleaning of all farms,proper coordination with insurance companies as over 50lakh farmers are in insurance ambit & asked FinanceDept to keep assistance to farmers as top priority,more importantly as this is a rare situation in last 40yrs. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 6, 2019

Fadnavis also directed various measures for farm laborers, including food security.

The Chief Minister had on November 2 said that the recent unseasonal rains have destroyed the harvested crops across the state and the farmers have suffered heavy losses due to the same.

Yesterday, a joint delegation of alliance partners Congress and NCP met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss agriculture crises and current political situation in the state. Senior leaders of the two parties, including Pawar and Congress' Maharashtra unit president Balasaheb Thorat, were part of the delegation.