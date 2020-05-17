Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown across entire state till May 31

Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown across entire state till May 31

Notably, Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in India where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 01:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has decided to extend the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in the state to May 31, as the third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today. The decision was taken keeping in mind that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state is steadily rising and the virus is spreading like wildfire amid the pandemic outbreak.

Reports said that although the lockdown has extended for the entire state, a notification will soon be issued carrying information regarding necessary relaxations of the curbs.

 


 

Notably, Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in India where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 30,706 positive cases of infection and 1,135 deaths.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 18,500-mark and the death toll is nearing the 700-mark as well. At 9 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 18,555 cases and 696 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 90,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 2,800-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 90,927 cases, which includes 53,946 active cases; 34,109 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 2,872 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,987 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far. The last highest jump was of a spike of about 4,213 cases on May 11.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31. However, it will be completely different in effect from the previous few lockdowns, including separate sets of restrictions and relaxations for separate states.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE