Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown across entire state till May 31

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has decided to extend the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in the state to May 31, as the third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today. The decision was taken keeping in mind that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state is steadily rising and the virus is spreading like wildfire amid the pandemic outbreak.

Reports said that although the lockdown has extended for the entire state, a notification will soon be issued carrying information regarding necessary relaxations of the curbs.





Notably, Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in India where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 30,706 positive cases of infection and 1,135 deaths.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 18,500-mark and the death toll is nearing the 700-mark as well. At 9 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 18,555 cases and 696 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 90,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 2,800-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 90,927 cases, which includes 53,946 active cases; 34,109 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 2,872 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,987 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far. The last highest jump was of a spike of about 4,213 cases on May 11.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31. However, it will be completely different in effect from the previous few lockdowns, including separate sets of restrictions and relaxations for separate states.