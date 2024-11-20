Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly.

Exit polls of Zee News and ICPL have predicted 129-159 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, while the Congress alliance MVA got 124-154 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. If we look at the entire elections in Maharashtra, both alliances are giving tough competition to each other. Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, 0 to 10 seats can go to others.

BJP alliance seems to be gaining lead in Vidarbha of Maharashtra, as per Exit polls. BJP alliance to get 32 ​​to 37 seats from Vidarbha. Apart from this, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi can get 24 to 29 seats in Vidarbha. Apart from this, 0 to 2 seats can go in the account of others.

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20. Polling began at 7 am and went on till 6 pm. Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday in the elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly.