India

INDIA

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets angry over flood-hit young farmer's request in viral video, asks to ‘make him…’

NCP leader Ajit Pawar lost his cool during a tour of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada region where he was interacting with the locals. He was visibly frustrated when a young farmer raised a query regarding state government's implementation of loan waiver.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar gets angry over flood-hit young farmer's request in viral video, asks to ‘make him…’
Another controversy has struck Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, days after his viral 'altercation' with woman IPS officer Anjana Krishna on a call, where he was accused of threatening her to take action against her. This time, NCP leader Ajit Pawar lost his cool during a tour of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada region where he was interacting with the locals.

He was visibly frustrated when a young farmer raised a query regarding state government's implementation of loan waiver. A video is going viral on social media, where a farmer requested, 'Dada, please get our loan waived off', to which Ajit Pawar angrily replied in marathi, 'make him the chief minister' after which the crowd started laughing.

In the video, Pawar is also heard Why don’t we make him the chief minister? Don’t you think we understand? Are we here to play gottya (marbles)? I have been working since 6 am. You are trying to suppress (the voice of) those who are working.'

'I am here to console you all. I have to go to another place as well. We understand what’s happening. We are giving Rs 45,000 crore under the Ladki Bahin scheme. We have waived electricity charges for farmers, we are paying those bills.'

' The government is helping the common man,' he added.

Opposition takes sharp jibe, calling it 'arrogance'

As soon as the video went viral, opposition started targeting Deputy CM Pawar over his "arrogance". The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said, '"This is not Ajit Pawar's style, it's arrogance!. What did these three (Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers) do? The Chief Minister says don't play politics. They should learn from Punjab. The central government didn't help them, but the state government did," 

However, Ajit Pawar defended his words and said, opposition is "creating misunderstandings". He said, "A lot of people had gathered there. I was hearing a lot of questions. What I said before and after that is not being taken into account. I had a good tour and I understood everything. You only target those who work hard."

 

 

 

