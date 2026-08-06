FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bombay HC overturns acquittal, sentences ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years' jail in 2013 Goa rape case

Bombay HC sentences Tarun Tejpal to 10 years in 2013 Goa rape case; details here

Exclusive: Adnan Sami on Ishq Tamasha, admits he 'channelises his pain through music', calls it 'free therapy sessions'

Exclusive: Adnan Sami admits he 'channelises his pain through music'

The Ideal Daily Routines for Healthier Hair

The Ideal Daily Routines for Healthier Hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra doctors' strike: CM Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care amid MARD protest

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced an indefinite statewide strike over the government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners.

Latest News

DNA News Team

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

Maharashtra doctors' strike: CM Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care amid MARD protest
Maharashtra doctors' strike: Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care amid MARD protest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the doctors' strike over the government's proposal concerning the registration of homoeopathy practitioners, declaring that any protest that hampers the treatment and relief of patients is inappropriate. 

Addressing a press conference, the Maharashtra Chief Minister emphasised that all doctors, regardless of the medical system they practice, are equal for the state government and that no distinction is made among them.I believe that protests should not be conducted in a manner that disrupts patient care. Any protest that hampers the treatment and relief of patients is inappropriate...For the state government, all doctors, regardless of the medical system they practice, are equal, and we make no distinction among them. Doctors serving in our medical colleges and hospitals are especially important to us. I would like to assure them that the government has no intention of treating them unfairly," said CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced an indefinite statewide strike over the government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners. In a statement, MARD said that while emergency and casualty services would continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety, all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals across all districts would remain suspended.

The agitation received full support from several bodies, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MSRDA), Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A (MAGMO), and the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA). Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) on Thursday announced the escalation of its protest across BMC hospitals after meetings with senior civic and state health officials failed to result in concrete assurances on its key demands. 

According to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, its representatives met senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade to discuss long-pending issues concerning resident doctors, including the National Medical Commission (NMC) leave policy, tuition fee exemption, stipend, hostel and canteen facilities, and other welfare-related concerns. According to the association, the government assured the delegation that the matter would be placed before the Chief Minister. However, BMC MARD said no concrete decision or written assurance was provided during the meeting. Following the discussions, it was announced that it would intensify its agitation and withdraw several routine medical services across BMC hospitals with effect from August 6 until further notice. The services withdrawn include routine outpatient department (OPD) services, routine inpatient department (IPD) services, academic activities, elective surgeries, elective procedures, Central Laboratory services and Fever OPD services. The association clarified that all emergency and critical healthcare services would continue without interruption. These include emergency and casualty services, trauma care, intensive care units (ICUs), labour rooms, emergency surgeries, lifesaving procedures, Emergency Laboratory (E-Lab) services and all other essential emergency services.

The association reiterated its key demands, including the immediate suspension of the Maharashtra Medical Council registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners, enactment and strict enforcement of legislation prohibiting cross-pathy by non-allopathic practitioners, and early resolution of pending issues concerning BMC resident doctors, including implementation of the new leave policy, tuition fee exemption, improved hostel facilities, hygienic canteen services and enhanced campus security.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bombay HC overturns acquittal, sentences ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years' jail in 2013 Goa rape case
Bombay HC sentences Tarun Tejpal to 10 years in 2013 Goa rape case; details here
Exclusive: Adnan Sami on Ishq Tamasha, admits he 'channelises his pain through music', calls it 'free therapy sessions'
Exclusive: Adnan Sami admits he 'channelises his pain through music'
The Ideal Daily Routines for Healthier Hair
The Ideal Daily Routines for Healthier Hair
Maharashtra doctors' strike: CM Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care amid MARD protest
Maharashtra doctors' strike: Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care
CWG 2026 shock: Five boxers from two nations reported missing; what happened and where are they?
CWG 2026 shock: Five boxers from two nations reported missing; what happened
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement