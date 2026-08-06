Maharashtra doctors' strike: CM Fadnavis urges medics not to disrupt patient care amid MARD protest

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced an indefinite statewide strike over the government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed the doctors' strike over the government's proposal concerning the registration of homoeopathy practitioners, declaring that any protest that hampers the treatment and relief of patients is inappropriate.

Addressing a press conference, the Maharashtra Chief Minister emphasised that all doctors, regardless of the medical system they practice, are equal for the state government and that no distinction is made among them.I believe that protests should not be conducted in a manner that disrupts patient care. Any protest that hampers the treatment and relief of patients is inappropriate...For the state government, all doctors, regardless of the medical system they practice, are equal, and we make no distinction among them. Doctors serving in our medical colleges and hospitals are especially important to us. I would like to assure them that the government has no intention of treating them unfairly," said CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced an indefinite statewide strike over the government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners. In a statement, MARD said that while emergency and casualty services would continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety, all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals across all districts would remain suspended.

The agitation received full support from several bodies, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MSRDA), Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A (MAGMO), and the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA). Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) on Thursday announced the escalation of its protest across BMC hospitals after meetings with senior civic and state health officials failed to result in concrete assurances on its key demands.

According to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, its representatives met senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade to discuss long-pending issues concerning resident doctors, including the National Medical Commission (NMC) leave policy, tuition fee exemption, stipend, hostel and canteen facilities, and other welfare-related concerns. According to the association, the government assured the delegation that the matter would be placed before the Chief Minister. However, BMC MARD said no concrete decision or written assurance was provided during the meeting. Following the discussions, it was announced that it would intensify its agitation and withdraw several routine medical services across BMC hospitals with effect from August 6 until further notice. The services withdrawn include routine outpatient department (OPD) services, routine inpatient department (IPD) services, academic activities, elective surgeries, elective procedures, Central Laboratory services and Fever OPD services. The association clarified that all emergency and critical healthcare services would continue without interruption. These include emergency and casualty services, trauma care, intensive care units (ICUs), labour rooms, emergency surgeries, lifesaving procedures, Emergency Laboratory (E-Lab) services and all other essential emergency services.

The association reiterated its key demands, including the immediate suspension of the Maharashtra Medical Council registration of CCMP-qualified BHMS practitioners, enactment and strict enforcement of legislation prohibiting cross-pathy by non-allopathic practitioners, and early resolution of pending issues concerning BMC resident doctors, including implementation of the new leave policy, tuition fee exemption, improved hostel facilities, hygienic canteen services and enhanced campus security.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)