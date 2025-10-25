FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

INDIA

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Who is Prashant Bankar, techie arrested in suicide of woman doctor

A woman doctor from Beed district, working at a government hospital in Phaltan, Satara district, was found dead in a hotel room, suspected to be a suicide. The doctor's palm had a note accusing Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape and Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

A 28-year-old woman doctor died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others. On Saturday, police 
 arrested one person in connection with the alleged suicide. Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor, has been arrested in Phaltan taluka. 

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi stated that Bankar will be produced in court today. The official said that the other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and a search is underway to arrest him. 

Who is Prashant Bankar?

Prashant Bankar is one of the accused in the suicide of the woman doctor, and is charged with mental harassment. Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided. The woman doctor, who had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with him before ending her life, according to Satara police. Bankar had been in a five-month relationship with the woman doctor, which later turned sour. 

Maharastra doctor suicide case

A woman doctor from Beed district, working at a government hospital in Phaltan, Satara district, was found dead in a hotel room, suspected to be a suicide. The doctor's palm had a note accusing Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of repeated rape and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, of mental harassment. The police are investigating, and an internal inquiry panel is being set up to examine if hospital authorities responded to the doctor's complaints.

The victim's cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded strict punishment for those involved. "The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.In addition, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, "India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation."

(With inputs from ANI)

