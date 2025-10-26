FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG statement after his fiery ton at Sydney : 'He will retire after...'

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts in Andhra and Tamil Nadu; Check full forecast details

Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?

Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'Not be hard to': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Expected today jeemain.nta.nic.in,

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG statement after his fiery ton at Sydney : 'He will retire after...'

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG...

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts in Andhra and Tamil Nadu; Check full forecast details

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

The doctor, posted at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was found dead in her hotel room in Phaltan on Thursday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two suspects, including a police sub-inspector, had been taken into custody in connection with the suicide death of a 29-year-old Satara doctor.

On Thursday, the doctor assigned to the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital was discovered dead in her hotel room in Phaltan.

She accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, the second suspect, of sexual assault and Prashant Bankar, the first suspect, of mental harassment in a suicide note written on her hand.

Bankar, a software engineer and the son of the doctor's landlord, was taken into custody by police on Friday night from a property close to Pune.  But according to Satara SP Tushar Doshi, Badane was arrested after turning himself in at the Phaltan Rural Police Station.

According to the police, the doctor and Bankar were in a relationship prior to her death.

Following the discovery of the doctor's suicide letter, the matter has caused indignation throughout Maharashtra.

According to officers aware of the matter, she had also claimed in complaints to the police administration that she had been coerced by the Satara police and a member of Parliament to falsify postmortem findings and medical records in order to facilitate the detention of suspects in a number of cases.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the doctor's passing 'deeply tragic' on Friday. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Whoever is responsible will face the strictest punishment. The concerned police officers have already been suspended. I urge the opposition not to politicise this sensitive matter.”

The deceased and Bankar had been close for some months, but their connection degenerated in recent weeks, according to the inquiry into the doctor's death. "Their chats and call records show she was very possessive, and after Bankar started distancing himself, they argued frequently," stated a senior police official.

According to Bankar's sister, who wished to remain anonymous, the two became close once more last month while Bankar was receiving medical attention for dengue.  She called Bankar a lot the day before she committed suicide.  We have given the police screenshots of the mails and calls," she stated.

According to police, Bankar's father allegedly asked sub-inspector Badane to step in following the confrontation.

The issue has taken a political turn after it was revealed that the deceased doctor claimed she was urged to "cooperate" in official duties by an MP's personal assistants in an earlier report to a committee looking into her harassment allegations.

Opposition leaders have accused Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, a former BJP MP from Madha, of bullying her, despite the fact that she did not identify the MP.  However, Naik denied the accusations, calling them "baseless claims."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?
Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?
Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport
Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported...
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's what Aditya Chopra...
Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
After Kurnool tragedy, bus overturns in Telangana; several injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE