Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

The doctor, posted at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was found dead in her hotel room in Phaltan on Thursday.

On Thursday, the doctor assigned to the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital was discovered dead in her hotel room in Phaltan.

She accused police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, the second suspect, of sexual assault and Prashant Bankar, the first suspect, of mental harassment in a suicide note written on her hand.

Bankar, a software engineer and the son of the doctor's landlord, was taken into custody by police on Friday night from a property close to Pune. But according to Satara SP Tushar Doshi, Badane was arrested after turning himself in at the Phaltan Rural Police Station.

According to the police, the doctor and Bankar were in a relationship prior to her death.

Following the discovery of the doctor's suicide letter, the matter has caused indignation throughout Maharashtra.

According to officers aware of the matter, she had also claimed in complaints to the police administration that she had been coerced by the Satara police and a member of Parliament to falsify postmortem findings and medical records in order to facilitate the detention of suspects in a number of cases.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the doctor's passing 'deeply tragic' on Friday. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Whoever is responsible will face the strictest punishment. The concerned police officers have already been suspended. I urge the opposition not to politicise this sensitive matter.”

The deceased and Bankar had been close for some months, but their connection degenerated in recent weeks, according to the inquiry into the doctor's death. "Their chats and call records show she was very possessive, and after Bankar started distancing himself, they argued frequently," stated a senior police official.

According to Bankar's sister, who wished to remain anonymous, the two became close once more last month while Bankar was receiving medical attention for dengue. She called Bankar a lot the day before she committed suicide. We have given the police screenshots of the mails and calls," she stated.

According to police, Bankar's father allegedly asked sub-inspector Badane to step in following the confrontation.

The issue has taken a political turn after it was revealed that the deceased doctor claimed she was urged to "cooperate" in official duties by an MP's personal assistants in an earlier report to a committee looking into her harassment allegations.

Opposition leaders have accused Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, a former BJP MP from Madha, of bullying her, despite the fact that she did not identify the MP. However, Naik denied the accusations, calling them "baseless claims."