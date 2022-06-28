Fadnavis demands floor test from Uddhav Thackeray, says MVA government is in minority

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

BJP party leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night and demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Tachkeray proves his majority in Assembly.

"We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly," Fadnavis told reporters.

Fadnavis, who met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day, reached Raj Bhavan around 10 pm and met Koshyari. Fadnavis also added that "We informed Koshyari that Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority as 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena want to snap ties with Congress and NCP."

(With inputs from PTI)

