Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, NCP leaders jump from building, know why

He allegedly jumped from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party- Ajit Pawar faction MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the roof of Maharashtra's Mantralaya on Friday and landed on a safety net.

Jhirwal has been opposing the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribe quota.

Visuals of the incident shows the MLA along with three other people climbing back inside the building after the safety net blocked their fall from the third floor. Police personnel were also seen in the video footage.

#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra's Mantralaya and got stuck on the safety net. Police present at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/nYoN0E8F16 October 4, 2024

MLAs from the tribal community of Maharashtra protested in the Mantralay on Friday even as a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde began. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers present for the meeting.

Dhangar community in Maharashtra, which have reservations under the OBC category, are agitating in Pandharpur demading Scheduled Tribe reservation, claiming they are the Dhangar community already listed in the Constitution.

