Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar likely to get Finance Ministry, Environment for Aaditya Thackeray: Sources

The official announcement of the allocation of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers will be done by Friday evening as per the sources.

As per the sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to get a finance portfolio whereas first time Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray will have Environment and Tourism portfolios in the newly formed coalition government.

A total of 36 ministers, including Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks, took oath on December 30.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is most likely to become the new Home Minister of the state.

Here's a tentative full list of the portfolio allocation to newly-inducted ministers...

Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Environment and Tourism

Anil Parab: CMO Ministry

Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry

Uday Sawant: Transport

Balasaheb Thorat: Ministry of Revenue

Ashok Chavan: PWD

Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Welfare

Amit Deshmukh: School Education

Sunil Kedar: OBC Ministry

Ajit Pawar: Finance Ministry

Jayant Patil: Water Resources

Chhagan Bhujbal: Civil Supplies

Anil Deshmukh: Home Ministry

Dilip Vase Patil: Excise Department

Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice

Hasan Mushrif: Village Development

Balasaheb Patil: Ministry of Cooperation

Rajendra Shingne: Ministry of Health

Rajesh Tope: Ministry of Higher and Technical

Jitendra Awhad: Homebuilding

Nawab Malik: Worker

Last month, the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition formed government in Maharashtra and six ministers - two each from the three alliance partners - took oath along with chief minister Thackeray.

On November 23, Ajit Pawar had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under then BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the two-man government could last just 80 hours as Pawar resigned.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.