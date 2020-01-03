Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar likely to get Finance Ministry, Environment for Aaditya Thackeray: Sources
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is most likely to become the new Home Minister of the state.
File Photo
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
The official announcement of the allocation of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers will be done by Friday evening as per the sources.
As per the sources, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to get a finance portfolio whereas first time Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray will have Environment and Tourism portfolios in the newly formed coalition government.
A total of 36 ministers, including Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks, took oath on December 30.
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is most likely to become the new Home Minister of the state.
Here's a tentative full list of the portfolio allocation to newly-inducted ministers...
Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Environment and Tourism
Anil Parab: CMO Ministry
Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry
Uday Sawant: Transport
Balasaheb Thorat: Ministry of Revenue
Ashok Chavan: PWD
Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Welfare
Amit Deshmukh: School Education
Sunil Kedar: OBC Ministry
Ajit Pawar: Finance Ministry
Jayant Patil: Water Resources
Chhagan Bhujbal: Civil Supplies
Anil Deshmukh: Home Ministry
Dilip Vase Patil: Excise Department
Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice
Hasan Mushrif: Village Development
Balasaheb Patil: Ministry of Cooperation
Rajendra Shingne: Ministry of Health
Rajesh Tope: Ministry of Higher and Technical
Jitendra Awhad: Homebuilding
Nawab Malik: Worker
Last month, the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition formed government in Maharashtra and six ministers - two each from the three alliance partners - took oath along with chief minister Thackeray.
On November 23, Ajit Pawar had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under then BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the two-man government could last just 80 hours as Pawar resigned.
BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.