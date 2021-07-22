Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says THIS about fully vaccinated people - know here

"In my opinion those who have received two shots of Covid-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner," Ajit Pawar said.

In a significant development, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that people who have received both the doses of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine should be allowed to go out.

"In my opinion those who have received two shots of Covid-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days," Pawar said on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government has given certain relaxations as the COVID-19 case count. However, yet again the number of fresh Covid-19 cases remains high in the state. On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 8,159 Covid-19 new cases and 165 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 6,237,755, of which Mumbai’s share is 732,582.

Pawar also said, "The CM in every video conference with the prime minister raises the demand for supply of vaccine doses in proportion with the state's population."

India recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 COVID-19 fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th COVID data reconciliation exercise, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,480 while 42,015 new infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.