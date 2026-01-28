Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy
Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard
Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's politician wife
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and others condole death
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies: How did aircraft crashed, here’s what we know so far
Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan imposed penality for his metro stunt, actor's team issues statement, says he has 'utmost respect for city's rules'
As Border 2 races to Rs 300 crore, Bhushan Kumar confirms Border 3 with JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta
Who was Ajit Pawar? Deputy CM of Maharashtra dies in major plane crash in Baramati
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, dies in plane crash in Baramati
INDIA
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, four others dies after the aircraft crashed in the Pune district on January 28. Here’s what we know so far
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, four others dies after the aircraft crashed in the Pune district on January 28. Here’s what we know so far
Eyewitness said that there were at least four explosions following the crash landing of the aircraft.
Eyewitness described the incident to ANI, "This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were four to five explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words