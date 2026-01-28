FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies: How did aircraft crashed, here’s what we know so far

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, four others dies after the aircraft crashed in the Pune district on January 28. Here’s what we know so far

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies: How did aircraft crashed, here’s what we know so far
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, four others dies after the aircraft crashed in the Pune district on January 28. Here’s what we know so far

  • Ajit Pawar had left from Mumbai at 8 am and was scheduled to address four election rallies in his home turf of Baramati ahead of local body polls.
  • The plane was carrying Ajit Pawar, his PSO, an attendant and two crew members.
  • As per reports, the plane lost control and crashed while landing at an airport in Baramati.
  • The aircraft caught fire after the crash, killing all onboard.
  • Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed in a statement, that, “As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash."
  • The aircraft was a learjet 45 and was operated by VSR Ventures

What did the Eyewitness said?

Eyewitness said that there were at least four explosions following the crash landing of the aircraft.

Eyewitness described the incident to ANI, "This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. After that, we rushed here and saw that the aircraft was on fire. There were four to five explosions in the aircraft again. More people came here, and they tried to pull the people out (of the aircraft). But since this was a huge fire, people could not help. Ajit Pawar was onboard and this is really painful for us. I can't describe it in words

