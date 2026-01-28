FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati

Pawar, the 66-year-old chief of his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was flying in a Bombardier Learjet 45 when the jet crashed amid poor visibility. All five occupants of the plane, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, died in the crash.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati
The crashed jet was a Learjet 45 that had been built in 2010.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday (January 28) after his plane crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport. Pawar, the 66-year-old chief of his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was flying in a Bombardier Learjet 45 when the jet crashed amid poor visibility. All five occupants of the plane, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, died in the crash. The aircraft was reportedly registered as VT-SSK and operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited.

The crashed jet was a Learjet 45 that had been built in 2010. The plane had logged 4,915 hours and 48 minutes of flight time, and 5,867 cycles. It had flown more than 85 hours since its last airworthiness review. The operator, VSR Ventures, is a Delhi-based private aviation company. The firm was first issued its operator permit in 2014. The permit was last renewed in 2023 and is valid until 2028. The company operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including seven Learjet 45s, five Embraer 135BJ aircraft, four King Air B200 aircraft, and one Pilatus PC-12. After Wednesday's crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a probe.

According to reports, VK Singh is the owner and a principal figure at VSR Ventures, and leads operations alongside Rohit Singh. Officials at VSR Ventures have described the crashed jet as "100% safe" and said that the crew was fairly experienced. VK Singh said that the aircraft was "very well maintained" and there was "absolutely no problem" with its condition. Asked if the company was planning to ground its remaining fleet of Learjets, Singh categorically denied. "Why should I ground them? They are all fit aircraft...That's not my decision." 

