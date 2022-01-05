Maharashtra, Delhi emerge as ‘states of concern’ amid COVID-19 spike: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that India has reported a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with several districts accounting for a large number of cases. A massive spike in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed over the last 8 days, the ministry said.

During a media address, the Union Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has seen a 6.3 times increase over the past week, and several states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, and others have emerged as ‘states of concern.’

The Health Ministry said, “India has reported a more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days. A sharp increase has been seen in the case of positivity from 0.79 percent on 29th December 2021 to 5.03 percent on 5th January.”

As per the official data of the Health Ministry, India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new COVID-19 infections, which is the highest single-day spike recorded in the last 199 days. The total COVID-19 tally in India has now reached 3,50,18,358.

The central government further added that several states across the country have recorded a high spike in COVID-19 cases and are, therefore “states of concern”. These states are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

The ministry also said that 28 districts across the country have been reporting more than a 10 percent weekly positivity rate. The Health Ministry also informed that over 22.2 lakh COVID-19 cases were recorded globally on January 4, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the official data, over 2000 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in India till now, and Maharashtra and Delhi have accounted for the highest number of cases yet. The first Omicron-related death in the country was recorded in Rajasthan today.

The Health Ministry has further asked everyone to avoid mass gatherings to lower the speed of the Omicron spread in the country. Till now, most of the Omicron cases have been reported from USA, UK, France, Italy, and Spain, officials said.