Maharashtra: Dam breached in Ratnagiri district, at least 6 dead, 18 missing

Headlines

Bihar caste census data released; OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of population

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 16,449, iPhone 14 at Rs 23,249 during Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2023, check greatest deals

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Manjot-starrer continues to grow, earns Rs 15.18 crore

Meet IAS Puspalata Yadav, mother of 2 year old, cracked UPSC exam after failing twice, got AIR…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

Tejas teaser: Kangana Ranaut's IAF officer warns 'Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi', fans say 'queen is back'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos with groom Salim Karim go viral

From 2011 to 2023: Cricketers who got selected for their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup

Indian actresses who are part of 1000 crore club

5 Proven Ways to Reduce Belly Fat and Slim Down

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Manjot-starrer continues to grow, earns Rs 15.18 crore

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Dam breached in Ratnagiri district, at least 6 dead, 18 missing

More water woes in Maharashtra

article-main
Latest News

Rakesh Trivedi

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after 36 people died in Maharashtra owing to incessant rains, the death toll is feared to increase sharply as a small dam got breached in Ratnagiri district of the state. So far six people have died in the incident. 

The Tiware dam in Tehsil Chiplun of Ratnagiri district was breached causing a floodlike situation in 7 downstream villages. Aroun 18 people are currently missing. NDRF team has rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work.   So far six bodies have been recovered. NDRF team from Ratnagiri is on the ground and another team from Sindhudurg is on the way. Around 22-24 people got swept away by the sudden flow of water. In total, 12 houses in the hamlet has been washed away after the dam got breached. 

Recovery of the missing people are anticipated downstream and in the creek. Civil administration, police and volunteers are currently on the spot. Around 60 NDRF men are trying their best to locate the missing persons. Due to incessant rains, water level had already risen to an alarming level in the Tewari dam. Finally the dam got breached, unable to withstand the force of water. The death toll is likely to rise. 

Twenty-three people died in a wall collapse incident in Mumbai, paralysed by incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day, as many parts of the financial capital remained waterlogged, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Fourteen people died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday, officials said.Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

With agency inputs 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for today: India event timings, streaming, and more

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE