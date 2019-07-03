Maharashtra: Dam breached in Ratnagiri district, at least 6 dead, 18 missing

More water woes in Maharashtra

A day after 36 people died in Maharashtra owing to incessant rains, the death toll is feared to increase sharply as a small dam got breached in Ratnagiri district of the state. So far six people have died in the incident.

The Tiware dam in Tehsil Chiplun of Ratnagiri district was breached causing a floodlike situation in 7 downstream villages. Aroun 18 people are currently missing. NDRF team has rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work. So far six bodies have been recovered. NDRF team from Ratnagiri is on the ground and another team from Sindhudurg is on the way. Around 22-24 people got swept away by the sudden flow of water. In total, 12 houses in the hamlet has been washed away after the dam got breached.

Recovery of the missing people are anticipated downstream and in the creek. Civil administration, police and volunteers are currently on the spot. Around 60 NDRF men are trying their best to locate the missing persons. Due to incessant rains, water level had already risen to an alarming level in the Tewari dam. Finally the dam got breached, unable to withstand the force of water. The death toll is likely to rise.

Twenty-three people died in a wall collapse incident in Mumbai, paralysed by incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day, as many parts of the financial capital remained waterlogged, prompting authorities to declare a holiday on Tuesday. Fourteen people died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday, officials said.Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

