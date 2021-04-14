Maharashtra curfew: Will house helps be allowed to work during lockdown-like curbs? BMC said this

In a good news for lakhs of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that domestic helps can go to work during the 15-day long lockdown-like curbs imposed across Maharashtra by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

BMC chief IS Chahal announced that house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions. It may be recalled that the lockdown-type restrictions were announced by Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry on Tuesday.

The new restrictions, which will remain in place for two weeks, are part of the state government’s initiative to 'break the chain' initiative.

According to BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, a new set of guidelines will be issued on Wednesday to provide more clarity in this reagrd,

"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed a press conference to announce a series of strict restrictions in the state till April 30, including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday.

CM Thackeray, however, said that the new restrictions should not be termed as "lockdown". Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state.

The CM announced that all essential services will be exempted from these restrictions.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had reported 60,212 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,898 new cases were reported in Mumbai, Nagpur district reported 6826 new COVID19 cases.