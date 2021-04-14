Maharashtra curfew news 2021: Public transport guidelines you should read before stepping out today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray, who addressed the people of the state, said the government was imposing "strict restrictions" which will come into effect from 8 pm, Wednesday.

"Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from April 14. I will not term this as lockdown," he said.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. Subsequently, Mumbai's BMC and other district administrations released their SOPs to contain the virus spread.

Public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended, Thackeray said on Tuesday as he announced restrictions.

COVID-19 lockdown guidelines: Mumbai public transport rules

The Mumbai civic body BMC's guidelines stated that public transport will be fully operational with the following restrictions with effect from 8 pm on 14 April 2021 to 7 am on 1 May 2021:

1. Auto rickshaw drivers will be allowed to carry 2 passengers only.

2. For taxi (4 wheelers): Driver + 50% vehicle capacity as per Regional Transport Office (RTO) is allowed.

3. For bus: Full seating capacity is allowed. However, no standing passengers will be allowed.

4. Face masks mandatory for all those travelling by public transport. If anyone is found flouting the rule, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the offenders.

5. In case of 4 wheeler taxi, if any person is seen without a mask, the offender and the driver both will be fined Rs 500 each.

6. In the case of out-station trains, railway authorities to ensure that there are no standing passengers in the general compartment and all passengers use masks.

7. Fine of Rs 500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour.

Local trains guidelines-

The suburban trains will operate for people who are associated with the essential services for the next 15 days.

"Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed" said Uddhav Thackeray.

The general public will be allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.