Maharashtra crisis: What is the current situation and what happened so far

Maharashtra politics is taking new twists and turns everyday. However, it is still not clear as to which direction it will go. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice by Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Jirwal disqualifying him and 15 other MLAs.

The matter is slated for hearing today in the apex court. The Shinde faction, which has been camping at a hotel in Guwahati since June 22, has demanded that the Shiv Sena pull out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes the NCP and Congress. Eknath Shinde tweeted on Sunday that he would consider it his destiny, even if he had to die to 'follow Hindutva'.

But Shiv Sena too refused to give up and took a tough stand against the dissidents by asking them to contest again. MVA ally NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar have expressed confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the party will continue to support him and Shiv Sena as long as there is a need.

The Shiv Sena rebel camp, led by Eknath Shinde has also challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat on Saturday issued 'summons' to 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, seeking a written reply to their disqualification complaints by the evening of June 27. The summons were sent through a letter to 16 MLAs nominated by Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, signed by Rajendra Bhagwat, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla regarding the security of MLAs (of Shinde Camp) and requested that adequate provision of Central Security forces be made and kept ready, in case required, to address the situation.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant also reached Guwahati in Assam and joined Eknath Shinde camp.