‘There would have been a BJP CM now…’: Uddhav Thackeray reminds Amit Shah of his ‘2019 promise’

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File Image)

Training guns on ally-turned-bete noir BJP, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminded Union Home Minister Amit Shah of his “2019 promise”, saying if the latter had stuck to the original deal of making a Shiv Sena leader CM for 2.5 years, there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been the chief minister today.

“The way this (Shinde) government was formed and those (the BJP) who formed the government, they have said that a so-called Shiv Sainik has been made the chief minister. Those who did not keep the word two-and-a-half-years back and by back-stabbing (the Sena) again attempts are made to create confusion among the Shiv Sainiks by calling it (Shinde) a Shiv Sena CM, then this is not a Sena CM. There can be no Sena CM by keeping the Sena aside," Thackeray asserted.

“Had everything taken place as decided between me and Amit Shah, the change of power would have been graceful and dignified. And I would not have become the chief minister or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not have been formed," Thackeray said.

Had Shah kept his word (on rotation of CM's post for 2.5 years each between the Shiv Sena and the BJP), it would have been a great government, the former CM said.

Thackeray tried to corner the Sena’s former ally over not honouring the alleged agreement of rotating the top post. However, the BJP has repeatedly claimed there was no deal to share the CM's post for 2.5 years each between the saffron parties. The Shiv Sena later walked out of the saffron alliance and joined hands with its ideological and political rivals Congress and the NCP to form the MVA government.

Thackeray made the same point which several political commentators have argued ever since Eknath Shinde was made the CM in the major turnaround — if the BJP was willing to give up the CM post, why didn’t it do it in 2019 when it’s attempt to form the government overturned in just three days.

Back then, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM in a hush-hush morning ceremony with the support of Ajit Pawar-led 54 NCP MLAs. However, barely 80 hours later, Fadnavis was forced to step down was Pawar quit citing personal reasons. The fiasco had then paved way for a “Shiv Sainik” — Uddhav Thackeray — to become the CM, with the support of the Congress and NCP.

This time too, it was widely speculated that Fadnavis would return as the CM, with Shinde as his deputy. However, the BJP is believed to have paved way for a “Shiv Sainik” to sit at the top post, which many believe has left Fadnavis upset.

Fadnavis, who was appointed No. 2 in the Shinde cabinet after initially stating that he will not be a part of the new government, was conspicuous by his absence during a celebration held at the party's state headquarters. He would also not attend the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad, a party source said.