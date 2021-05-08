Maharashtra COVID-19 news: Weekend lockdown, strict curbs imposed in these cities - check details

Amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 caseload, the Pune administration imposed a complete weekend lockdown (Saturday and Sunday) in the city. According to the guidelines, only pharmaceutical shops are allowed to function during the weekend lockdown.

Pune reported 4,415 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a strict lockdown will come into place in Maharashtra's Solapur district from 8 pm tonight (May 8). The lockdown will last for eight days. Medical services will continue uniterrupted during this period but petrol and diesel will be available only to those involved in essential services. As the lockdown was announced, people gathered in large numbers in markets.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Wardha district is also under strict restrictions from 7 am of Saturday (May 8) to 7 am on May 13. Grocery stores, vegetable shops, fruit shops, bakery, dairy, sweet shops, mill, meat and fish shops, pet food shops, gas agencies will remain closed.Milk collection centre and milk delivery will operate from 7 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 8 pm . Hotel and restaurants can home delivery food between 8 am and 8 pm.

Maharashtra reported 54,022 new COVID cases and 898 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department. As many as 37,386 people recovered from the disease in the state in the said period.