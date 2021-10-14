Maharashtra COVID-19 unlock: Big updates on reopening of colleges, universities - Details here

The Maharashtra govt has decided to reopen colleges and universities from October 20 given the students, teachers and staff are all fully vaccinated.

"All the non-agricultural colleges, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them can start holding physical classes from October 20. The teaching as well as non-teaching staff should complete their vaccination on priority," PTI quoted Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant as saying.

"Only the students who have taken both the doses can attend the classes. Those students who are yet to complete their vaccination against COVID-19 should get it on priority by coordinating with their respective colleges,” the minister told reporters.

“Every university should issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the colleges affiliated to it,” he further said.

On the issue of reopening hostels, Samant informed, “Those students who need to stay at the hostel will be intimated by their college administration. The colleges are supposed to discuss the issue with the officials of higher and technical education officials regarding the opening of hostels for students.”

The government is also planning to submit a proposal allowing college-going students to board local trains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas before the state chief secretary soon, he stated.