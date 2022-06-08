Maharashtra Covid-19 rise: 2,701 new cases, highest in nearly 4 months

Maharashtra sees rise in Covid-19

Maharashtra recorded 2,701 new Covid-19 cases today, June 8. This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in nearly four months — of which, 1,765 patients were from Mumbai.

On Tuesday the state had recorded 1,881 new Covid cases, 81 per cent more than the previous day. Of this, 1,242 were detected in Mumbai, almost double the Monday’s count.

The state also recorded one case of the B.A.5 variant on Tuesday.

As per reports, Thane district alone recorded 313 new Covid-19 cases and now the district's total count of active Covid-19 cases is 7,11,626. This number was a jump of over 100 cases in a day. 11,895 deaths were recorded but there was no new fatality, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

India is seeing an increase in the new Covid-19 cases with 5,233 new cases over the last 24 hours. The total number of active Covid-19 cases is 28,857 currently.

Amid the rise in Cpvid-19 cases Maharashtra government has mandated the use of face masks in all public venues except open ones in response to an increase in the number of instances of Covid cases.

Deputy Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas issued a series of directives, on June 4, including one that mandated the wearing of face masks in public. “Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools are a must,” he said.

