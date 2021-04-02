Maharashtra COVID-19 news: Partial lockdown in Pune as tough restrictions imposed - What's open, what's not

Pune is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Seeing the spike, the district administration has decided to implement certain restrictions in the city. This includes the closure of bars, hotels, and restaurants for 7 days.

Moreover, to contain the spread of COVID-19, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune from April 3. Night curfew timings in Pune have been revised to 6 pm-6 am from the earlier 8 pm-7 am.

The decision comes following a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. Pune is among the worst-affected areas in India as a result of a renewed wave of infections.

"Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed," said Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner, adding that religious places will be completely closed for a week.

In the meeting, it was decided that a complete shutdown in the district would not be imposed as of now. However, in the meeting, it was decided that there is a need to implement curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Only home deliveries of food, medicines, and other essential services will be allowed in this period.

Some of the other restrictions include - 50 people be permitted in weddings, maximum 20 people will be allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer.

This order was issued by the district Divisional Commissioner who adding that the situation will be reviewed after a week.

A state-wide night curfew is in force from 8 pm to 7 am along with other stringent measures. On Wednesday, the city recorded the highest-ever new COVID-19 cases of 8,593.

On Thursday 8,011 new cases were reported. This was the second consecutive 24-hour period to cross that mark.